Four killed including a woman in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Four persons including a woman were killed over domestic issues in the jurisdiction of Regi police station said police here on Saturday.

According to details, there was family dispute between Shakir and Ashraf family and started fire after exchange of harsh words and as a result three members of Shakir family and one woman of Ashraf family died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Shakir and Aurengzeb son of Sher Azam and Sami Ullah son of Aurengzeb and a woman of other side Shehla Bibi daughter of Nawab Sher.

The criminals succeeded after committing the crime. Bodies were shifted to hospital. Initially three pistols and three motorcycles were recovered from the scene.

The police have registered the case and started investigation.