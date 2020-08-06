UrduPoint.com
Four Killed Including Two Brothers In Separate Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:23 PM

Four persons including two brothers were killed in separate incidents happened in different areas of the district here Thursday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Four persons including two brothers were killed in separate incidents happened in different areas of the district here Thursday.

According to police, first incident occurred in precincts of Chota Lahor where two brothers identified as Hamid Ali and Muhammad Ali was killed by rivals.

Reason behind the killing was stated to be a land dispute.

In another incident of violence in limits of Yar Hussain Police Station, a man, Umar Zeb shot dead Asif. The reason behind the killing was also a land dispute.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a tractor troll in Kaladanad area.

Cases have been registered in relevant police stations and investigations are underway.

