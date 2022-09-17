Four killed including two women in road accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Four persons were killed including two women and others two injured in road accident in Mardan, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred between a ten-wheeler and a car near Nowshera link road, as a result four passengers were died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Sadat Khan resident of Risalpur Umer Abad, his mother, sister (22) and cousin Ishaq while wife of Sadat Khan and his minor child got critical injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to Mardan Medical Complex. The police also registered a case and started investigation.