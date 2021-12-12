UrduPoint.com

Four Killed, One Hurt As Two Vans Collided

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 09:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :At least four persons were killed while one another sustained injuries in a collision between two passenger vans due to over speeding near at Jamal Wala chowk Mahmood Kot road.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger van which was going to Sanawan from Muzaffargarh collided with Multan bounded van due to over speeding at Mahmood Kot road.

As a result, five persons sustained injuries from which four succumbed to injuries at hospital.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Ghaffar, Nazeer Ahmad, Allah Ditta and Haji Kora Khan. While Ghulam Abbas sustained injuries.

Mahmood Kot police reached at the site and started legal action into the incident.

