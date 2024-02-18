Four Killed, One Injured After Car Collides With The Wall Of Mart
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Four persons were killed and one got injured after a car collided with the wall of Mart, due to overspeed at Daska-Sambrial Road late last night.
According to a rescue spokesperson, the accident occurred at Daska-Sambrial Road near Adam-Kay Stop, late last night where a speedy car collided with the wall of the Mega Mart after hitting the divider.
In the result of collision, 20-year-old Bilal, 20-year-old Moaz, 22-year-old-Danish, 24-year-old Talha were killed on the spot while 21-year-old Ahsan was seriously injured.
Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and injured to the THQ Hospital Daska.
