Four Killed, One Injured After Car Collides With The Wall Of Mart

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Four killed, one injured after car collides with the wall of mart

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Four persons were killed and one got injured after a car collided with the wall of Mart, due to overspeed at Daska-Sambrial Road late last night.

According to a rescue spokesperson, the accident occurred at Daska-Sambrial Road near Adam-Kay Stop, late last night where a speedy car collided with the wall of the Mega Mart after hitting the divider.

In the result of collision, 20-year-old Bilal, 20-year-old Moaz, 22-year-old-Danish, 24-year-old Talha were killed on the spot while 21-year-old Ahsan was seriously injured.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and injured to the THQ Hospital Daska.

