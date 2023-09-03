Four killed, one injured as passenger car falls into Neelam river in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) : Sep 03 (APP):At least four people, including a woman, were killed and one injured as a passenger car skidded off the road and fell into Neelam river near Patihka on Neelam valley late Saturday night.

Talking to APP, Station House Officer (SHO) the area's Panjral Police Station Sub Inspector Mir Mushtaq Ahmed told that the ill-fated car (FX - 286 ICT) moving from Pahika village for local Deveiliyan village met the accident by skidding off the road due to heavy rainfall and fell into the river at about 10.30 p.m from over 2500 feet height from the road leaving four persons dead and injuring one belonging to a local family.

Those ill-fated lost lives were identified as Arif son of Rehman Ullah, Zameer son of Din Muhammad, Adil son of Aslam, and Hassan Jan wife of Rehmat Ullah, residents of Jheeng Surli Sacha village.

All four bodies were recovered from the river till the last reports came in.

The rescue teams of 1122 and the local volunteers were engaged in recovery of the missing wreckage of the car which was also washed away in the speedy currents of the river, the police officer said.

The only grievously injured Shakeela Bibi, wife of Muhammad Fareed, has been shifted to the nearby hospital where her condition is stated to be out of danger.