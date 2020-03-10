UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Killed, One Injured In Accident In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 05:27 PM

Four killed, one injured in accident in Islamabad

Four persons were killed and a woman sustained serious injuries when two motorcycles collided with each other near Kariyanwala road in Gujrat on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Four persons were killed and a woman sustained serious injuries when two motorcycles collided with each other near Kariyanwala road in Gujrat on Tuesday.

The incident took place when a speedy motorcycle collided with another motorcycle coming from opposite side.

As result, four persons were killed on the spot and one was critically injured, a private news channel reported while quoting police sources.

The rescue team shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Gujrat Women From

Recent Stories

SSP Mufakhar confesses murder of former law office ..

5 minutes ago

US begins military pullout from two Afghan bases

7 minutes ago

Anti polio drive to kick off from March 16 in Thar ..

7 minutes ago

'I'm staying at home': Italy gets used to life und ..

7 minutes ago

Bootleg alcohol death toll rises to 44 in virus-hi ..

7 minutes ago

Rupee loses 86 paisas against dollar in interbank

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.