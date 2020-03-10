Four killed, one injured in accident in Islamabad

Four persons were killed and a woman sustained serious injuries when two motorcycles collided with each other near Kariyanwala road in Gujrat on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Four persons were killed and a woman sustained serious injuries when two motorcycles collided with each other near Kariyanwala road in Gujrat on Tuesday.

The incident took place when a speedy motorcycle collided with another motorcycle coming from opposite side.

As result, four persons were killed on the spot and one was critically injured, a private news channel reported while quoting police sources.

The rescue team shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.