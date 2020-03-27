Four killed, one injured in Arifwala roof collapse incident

(@FahadShabbir)

ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Four persons were killed, while one injured in a roof collapse incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Arifwala, a tehsil of Pakpatan district of Punjab. According to deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Muhammad Fayyaz, the ill-fated family were living in Chak.No.

71-EP, with meager financial resources when the roof of their house fell on them. As a result, four members of the same family died on the spot including Sharifan Bibi (55), Shahzad (17), Jawad (14), and Farrukh (8).

The injured was taken to tehsil headquarters hospital (THQ), for medical treatment.

The police are investigating the matter.