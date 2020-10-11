Four killed, one injured in Bahawapur road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :At least four persons were killed and another sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Yazman road of Bahawalpur district, Rescue sources reported on Sunday.

According to details, a rashly driven car was passing through Yazman area when suddenly it rammed into a tree alongside the road.

As a result, the four persons travelling by car died on the spot. The injured was taken to nearby hospital for medical treatment. As per initial report, the driver of the four wheeler could not control over the steering due to tyre burst.