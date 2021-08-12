UrduPoint.com

Four Killed, One Injured In Car Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 10:30 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Four persons were killed and another injured in a car mishap that occurred on Uddan Road, Rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, a car carrying family hailing from Thal Tehsil of Jacobabad district, was passing through Udan Road when it plunged into a deep pond.

As a result, four persons including women died on the spot.

The injured was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment. Police reached the spotfor further investigations.

