Four killed, one injured in car mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Four persons were killed and another injured in a car mishap that occurred on Uddan Road, Rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, a car carrying family hailing from Thal Tehsil of Jacobabad district, was passing through Udan Road when it plunged into a deep pond.

As a result, four persons including women died on the spot.

The injured was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment. Police reached the spotfor further investigations.