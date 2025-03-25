Open Menu

Four Killed, One Injured In DG Khan Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Four killed, one injured in DG Khan road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Four killed, one injured on Tuesday in a road accident near Ghazi Ghat Toll Plaza Multan road, DG Khan.

According to a private news channel and police, a truck had lost control due to brake failure and crashed into a motorcycle carrying five people.

According to Rescue officials, an emergency call was received after which the Rescue 1122 control room dispatched an ambulance from Ghazi Ghat and two additional ambulances from Chowk Chorhatta to the accident site.

The rescue personnel found that two individuals died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries while shifting to the hospital.

The injured and bodies were shifted to Allama Iqbal Teaching hospital, DG Khan.

Recent Stories

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to ..

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

16 minutes ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importa ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..

30 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2 ..

42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions

31 minutes ago
 Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 mi ..

Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'

46 minutes ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fa ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

46 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day

1 hour ago
Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 wor ..

Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion

1 hour ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system f ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system for 'laparoscopic surgeries'

2 hours ago
 China offers huge investment opportunities in cons ..

China offers huge investment opportunities in consumer market

2 hours ago
 Investopia signs seven partnerships with national ..

Investopia signs seven partnerships with national institutions, global companies

2 hours ago
 ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million divide ..

ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 2024

2 hours ago
 Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop s ..

Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop solutions for smart ports

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan