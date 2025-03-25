Four killed, one injured in DG Khan road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Four killed, one injured on Tuesday in a road accident near Ghazi Ghat Toll Plaza Multan road, DG Khan.

According to a private news channel and police, a truck had lost control due to brake failure and crashed into a motorcycle carrying five people.

According to Rescue officials, an emergency call was received after which the Rescue 1122 control room dispatched an ambulance from Ghazi Ghat and two additional ambulances from Chowk Chorhatta to the accident site.

The rescue personnel found that two individuals died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries while shifting to the hospital.

The injured and bodies were shifted to Allama Iqbal Teaching hospital, DG Khan.