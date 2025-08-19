Four killed, one injured in Karachi wall collapse incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Four persons were killed and one sustained injuries in a wall collapse incident that occurred near Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, four persons lost their lives when the wall of their house fell on them in Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi.

One person was also injured in the same incident. The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed

to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.