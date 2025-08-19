Four Killed, One Injured In Karachi Wall Collapse Incident
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Four persons were killed and one sustained injuries in a wall collapse incident that occurred near Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.
According to initial reports, four persons lost their lives when the wall of their house fell on them in Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi.
One person was also injured in the same incident. The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed
to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Operations, estate agents association discuss property security, tenant verification2 minutes ago
-
New 'Punjab War Book’ sets emergency protocols against modern threats: Home secy2 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide2 minutes ago
-
Four killed, one injured in Karachi wall collapse incident2 minutes ago
-
PRCS teams providing immediate relief to rain-hit communities: Farzhana Naek12 minutes ago
-
Two food units sealed over poor hygiene, mismanagement in Taxila12 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI MNA's plea against travel restriction22 minutes ago
-
UNDP expresses deep concern over devastating floods in Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
One killed, 25 injured in bus crash32 minutes ago
-
SAU launches independence week with tree plantation ceremony32 minutes ago
-
Communications Minister visits flood-hit areas of Gilgit-Baltistan32 minutes ago
-
IHC grants post-arrest bail to accused in blasphemy case32 minutes ago