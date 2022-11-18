Four killed, one injured in Kharan firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :At least four people of a family died in a firing incident that took place in Kharan district of Balochsitan, police said on Friday.

They said that unknown men barged into the house within the precincts of City PS and opened fire at the family living inside the house.

As a result, four of a family died on the spot while one suffered critical injuries.

Soon after the incident, local administration reached the site and shifted the dead and injured to the Civil Hospital Kharan.

The armed assailants fled away from the crime scene. Referring initial investigation, police termed the incident cause of an old enmity.

Police have started further investigations.