Four killed, one injured in N.Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Four persons were killed and one injured when unknown assailants opened fire at a shop in Miran Shah of North Waziristan district, police said on Sunday.

The armed gunmen opened fire on a shop at Dandy Darpakhel and killed four persons identified as Gul Naib Jan, Nasrullah, Ghalib Din and Zulqarnain.

The bodies and injured were shifted to DHQ hospital Miran Shah.

The reason behind the incident was not identified.

Police have registered the case and started search operation to arrest the culprits involved in the incident.