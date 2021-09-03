Four killed one injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Four persons of a family crushed to death in road mishap while another sustained injuries in a collision between passenger bus and a motorcycle near Pull-14 here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Fayyaz Hussain (40) was going to meet his relatives at Jahanian align with his wife Bukhtawar (35), his son Muhammad Sajjad (5) and two daughters Alina (7) and Alisha (10) on motorcycle.

All of a sudden, a speeding passenger bus collided with the motorcycle near Pull-14.

Resultantly, Alisha sustained serious injuries while the other four family members died on the spot.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the Civil hospital while the police have started the investigations into the incident.