Four Killed, One Injured In Road Accident

Published March 24, 2025 | 08:36 PM

Four killed, one injured in road accident

A devastating road accident occurred near Ghazi Ghat Toll Plaza Multan road, where a truck with failed brakes ran over five motorcyclists.

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) A devastating road accident occurred near Ghazi Ghat Toll Plaza Multan road, where a truck with failed brakes ran over five motorcyclists. The tragic incident resulted in the death of four individuals, while one person sustained severe injuries.

According to Rescue officials, an emergency call was received in which caller informed that a truck had lost control due to brake failure and crashed into a motorcycle carrying five people. Responding swiftly, the Rescue 1122 control room dispatched an ambulance from Ghazi Ghat and two additional ambulances from Chowk Chorhatta to the accident site.

Upon arrival, rescue personnel found that two individuals died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries while shifting to the hospital. The injured and bodies were shifted to Allama Iqbal Teaching hospital, DG Khan.

