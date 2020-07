Four killed one injured in South Waziristan

Four persons killed and one injured when unknown assailants opened fire on their vehicle at Manra Tehsil Barmal area said a reliable government official on Friday

A tribal elder Sarmar Jan alias Sarmai Khan was on the way to Shah Alam Bazar from his home that unknown people sitting in a car opened fire and killed him, his nephew Aslam Khan and two labors while his nephew Hazrat Umer became injured.

The labors were working in a public tube well with him and were belong to district Lakki Marwat.

The injured Hazarat Umer was rushed to Sheikh Fatima Hospital Shah Alam.