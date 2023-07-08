Open Menu

Four Killed, Over 20 Injured Over Property Dispute In Kurram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2023 | 11:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Four persons were killed and more than 20 injured during exchange of fire between two tribes over property dispute at Boshera area of district Kurram, police said on Saturday.

Two persons among the killed belonged to each group.

The deceased were identified as Wahab Ali Shah, Mohammad, Abdul Wali and Ali Khel.

The injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Parachinar where the situation of some injured was stated to be critical.

The police have registered the case and started investigations.

