Thu 18th November 2021 | 01:45 PM

Four killed over family dispute

A man shot dead four persons including three of his own family in Mirstiki area of Musfatabad, near Kasur city on Thursday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :A man shot dead four persons including three of his own family in Mirstiki area of Musfatabad, near Kasur city on Thursday.

Local police said accused Yaseen allegedly killed his wife Shamshad Bibi, daughter Sonia Bibi in their house in village Mirstiki in the precincts of Mustafabad police station over domestic issues.

Meanwhile, he also shot dead his nephew Waqas Safdar and a barber Hafiz Ilyas, who were sitting in a shop ,besides causing injuries to a man, Atif, and escaped from the scene.

On getting information, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to DHQ hospital, Kasur.

IGP Punjab took notice of the gruesome incident and sought a report from DPO Kasur Sohaib Ashraf.

Further investigation was under way, informed police.

