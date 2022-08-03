Four killed over land dispute in Jhal Magsi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Four of a family including father and his three sons were killed on Wednesday in Ghaar area of the Jhal Magsi district of Balochistan.

The Levis officials said that four people of a family were killed when their rivals opened fire at them over an issue of land and fled the scene.

The deceased were identified as Imam Bakhsh, his son Ali Bakhsh, Ali Dost and Mahim Khan.

Soon after the incident Levis personnel reached the site and shifted the dead bodies to district headquarter hospital.

Later, bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs.