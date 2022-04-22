UrduPoint.com

Four Killed Over Old Enmity

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022

Four people were killed over old enmity in the area of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Four people were killed over old enmity in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Friday that armed assailants opened indiscriminate firing on their rivals in Chak 200/R-B Lathianwala to avenge an old enmity. As a result, Rana Shakeel (35) and Abdullah (30) received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot while Dildar (40) and Khalid (26) were shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition where they also breathed their last.

The police took bodies into custody and started search for the accused who managed to escape from the scene.

The Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Imran Mehmood also took notice of the quadruple murder and directed City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashar Mekan to probe into the matter and submit its report at the earliest.

He also directed to arrest the culprits involved in this heinous crime without any delay, spokesman added.

