Four Killed Over Old Enmity In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 12:56 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Four persons were shot dead,while three others suffered serious bullet wounds over old enmity in Khushab police limits here on Thursday.

Police said seven people including Muhammad Yaqoob,Tahir Iqbal,Nassar Iqbal,Muhammad Naveed,Amir Raza,Khan Muhammad and Israr Ahmed, residents of Jhagiyan,were in a market near Sandral road when three armed men resorted to indiscriminate firing at them and managed to escape from the crime scene.

Consequently, Muhammad Yaqoob,Tahir Iqbal,Nassar Iqbal and Muhammad Naveed died on the spot,while three others suffered serious injuries.

On getting information police and Rescue-1122 team reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to DHQ hospital Khushab.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Khan took the notice of the incident and directed the concerned team to arrest the accused at earliest.

