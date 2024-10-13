Four Killed Over Property Issue In Kolai Palas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) At least four people were killed and as many injured in crossfire between the two groups over a property dispute in Kolai Palas district, Lower Kohistan, police informed on Sunday.
Police said the unfortunate incident occurred between the two groups of Shalkind tribe in Khalyar village of Kolai Palas.
The issue started with the ownership of a piece of land turned into a bloody clash that resulted in deaths of three people from one side and one from the other.
From both the sides four people including a woman were injured and shifted to hospital by the Rescue 1122 Lower Kohistan.
The armed men left the scene, leaving behind the dead bodies as police arrived in the area. Police have shifted the bodies for medico legal procedure and started an investigation into the incident.
APP/vak
