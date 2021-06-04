Four killed, seven injured in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Four persons were killed and seven others sustained injuries when a Car collided with Bus due to sudden burst of the tyre near Tando Masti area of Khairpur district on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Four persons were killed and seven others sustained injuries when a car collided with Bus due to sudden burst of the tyre near Tando Masti area of Khairpur district on Friday.

As a result, Haq Nawaz aged 50, Mai Bhegi 35 , Abdul Rehman 9 and Naila aged 8 were died on the spot, SP National Highway and Motorway Police, Sukkur zone, Javed Iqbal Chadhar said.

The injured were shifted to local hospital.