Four Killed, Seven Injured In Accident
Four persons were killed and seven others sustained injuries when a Car collided with Bus due to sudden burst of the tyre near Tando Masti area of Khairpur district on Friday
As a result, Haq Nawaz aged 50, Mai Bhegi 35 , Abdul Rehman 9 and Naila aged 8 were died on the spot, SP National Highway and Motorway Police, Sukkur zone, Javed Iqbal Chadhar said.
The injured were shifted to local hospital.