Four killed, seven inured in road accident

CHAGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Four persons on Tuesday were killed while seven others sustained injuries as a car overturned near checkpost, Padak.

The levies forces shifted the bodies and injured to Basic Health Unit (BHU), Padak, the official source said.

Serious injured were referred to DHQ, Nushki, he added.

The source said the dead persons included a woman and three children. The bodies were handed over to families after completing legal formalities.

