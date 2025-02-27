Four killed, several injured in Abbottabad road mishap

At least four persons were killed and many others sustained injuries in a road mishap that occurred near Changla

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) At least four persons were killed and many others sustained injuries in a road mishap that occurred near Changla

Gali area of Abbottabad district, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, television channels quoting police reported on Thursday.

According to details, a passenger van was crossing the Changla Gali area when suddenly, it plunged into a deep ditch.

As a result of van mishap, four persons died on the spot. Several other persons were also injured in the same incident.

Local and Rescue team rushed to the site and started shifting the dead and injured to the nearby hospital.