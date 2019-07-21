UrduPoint.com
Four Killed, Several Injured In D.I.Khan, Firing, Blast Incidents: DPO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 10:50 AM

Four killed, several injured in D.I.Khan, firing, blast incidents: DPO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :At least four persons were killed and several others sustained injuries in firing and a blast that occurred at two different places of Dera Ismail Khan.

According to District Police Officer (DPO), in the first incident, unidentified people riding on a two wheeler opened firing at Kotla Saidan check post, resulted in killing two police personnel deputed on duty there lost their lives.

The police rushed to the hospital for treating the injured when a power bomb exploded near the gate of hospital. As a result of this incident, two persons were killed and several others got injured.

Meanwhile, talking to channels, the DPO said that this might be a terrorist activity. However, he said the police are investigating the matter to ascertain the reason behind this incident.

The Police have cordoned off the area to search for perpetrators of the crime, he added.

