Four killed, several injured in Ghabin Jabba van accident

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Atleast four persons were killed and several others sustained injuries in a passenger van accident that occurred near Ghabin Jabba area of Swat district.

The Rescue sources reported on Tuesday that a passenger van was crossing the Ghabin Jabba area when suddenly, it fell into a deep ditch due to slippery road.

As a result, four passengers died on the sport. The injured were taken to Matta Hospital for medical treatment. Police are investigating the matter.