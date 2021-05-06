Four killed, several injured in Khanewal road accident

KHANEWAL, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2021 ) :At least four persons were killed and several others sustained injuries when an Oil Tanker hit a Mazda coming from opposite direction at 25-Pullpur area of Khanewal district of Punjab, Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to officials, a rashly driven Oil Tanker was passing through 25-Pullpur road when it collided with a Mazda coming from opposite direction. As a result, four persons died on the spot. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for medical treatment. The police rushed to the site to investigate the matter of accident.