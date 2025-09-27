Open Menu

Four Killed, Several Injured In Quetta Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Four killed, several injured in Quetta Road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) At least four people were killed and several others injured when a bus and a car collided in Khanozai area on Saturday.

According to a private news channel and the Assistant Commissioner, the bodies and injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

