Four Killed, Several Injured In Quetta Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) At least four people were killed and several others injured when a bus and a car collided in Khanozai area on Saturday.
According to a private news channel and the Assistant Commissioner, the bodies and injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
