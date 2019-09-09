Four killed, several injured in separate road accidents

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :At least four people were killed and several others sustained injuries in various road accidents took place in Sarai-e-alamgir and Kharian G.T.Road areas, tv channels reported on Sunday night.

According to details, a rashly driven hiace collided with a mazda in the vicinity of Sarai e alamgir area, resulted in killing of three persons on the spot.

The twelve other persons were also injured in this traffic mishap. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a wagon hit the two wheeler on G.T.Road near Kharian. As a result of incident, a person died on the spot.

While the two injured were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.