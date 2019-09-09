UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Killed, Several Injured In Separate Road Accidents

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

Four killed, several injured in separate road accidents

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :At least four people were killed and several others sustained injuries in various road accidents took place in Sarai-e-alamgir and Kharian G.T.Road areas, tv channels reported on Sunday night.

According to details, a rashly driven hiace collided with a mazda in the vicinity of Sarai e alamgir area, resulted in killing of three persons on the spot.

The twelve other persons were also injured in this traffic mishap. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a wagon hit the two wheeler on G.T.Road near Kharian. As a result of incident, a person died on the spot.

While the two injured were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Road Died Traffic Kharian Alamgir Sunday TV Mazda

Recent Stories

UAE, Central African Republic boosting ties

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives credentials of UN Resi ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives CEO of Merck

2 hours ago

32,256 business licenses issued in eight months in ..

3 hours ago

Sultan Al Jaber discusses key media issues with pa ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Metro is a key pillar of our infrastructure, ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.