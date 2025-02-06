Open Menu

Four Killed, Several Injured In Surab Vehicle Crash

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Four killed, several injured in Surab vehicle crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Four people were killed and several others injured in a devastating road accident in Surab District, Kalat Division, Balochistan province on Thursday morning, after three vehicles crashed into each other, causing widespread

destruction.

According to levies forces, the accident occurred due to speeding and reckless driving where three vehicles were traveling at a high speed when they collided, resulting in the tragic loss of four lives on the spot and injuring several, a private news channel reported.

The sources added that the injured were being treated at a local hospital and their condition was stated to be

stable.

An official statement from the Levies forces confirmed the details of the accident and assured that a thorough investigation was underway to determine the cause of the crash.

