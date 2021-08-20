UrduPoint.com

Four Killed, Several Injured In Swabi Firing

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 02:26 PM

Four killed, several injured in Swabi firing

The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved on Friday the use of Ronapreve, the first monoclonal antibody treatment for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 to be used in the UK since the pandemic began

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :At least four people were killed and many others injured when two groups opened firing on each other during a brawl in Tordher the area of Swabi district on Friday morning.

Police said two groups exchanged firing which killed four people and many others sustained bullet injuries.

Police reached the scene and shifted the injured and bodies to Bacha Khan Hospital and Qazi Hussain Ahmad Hospital for autopsy, police informed.

The deceased were identified as Munsif Khan,Atif Khan, Abdul Hafeez and Fawad Khan, they said.

The police registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Qazi Hussain Ahmad Swabi Fawad Khan

Recent Stories

India reports over 36,000 new COVID-19 cases

India reports over 36,000 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Baji Bomastic and Yashraj produce amusing new shor ..

Baji Bomastic and Yashraj produce amusing new short travel video

50 minutes ago
 UK Health Regulator Approves Ronapreve Monoclonal ..

UK Health Regulator Approves Ronapreve Monoclonal Antibody Treatment for COVID-1 ..

5 minutes ago
 Lockdown Extended in Sydney as COVID-19 Cases Spik ..

Lockdown Extended in Sydney as COVID-19 Cases Spike - New South Wales Premier

5 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 20,992 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 20,992 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

5 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Ashur observed with reverence

Youm-e-Ashur observed with reverence

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.