Four Killed, Several Others Injured In Fatal Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 03:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :At least four people were killed while 18 others sustained injuries in a road accident at the Northern Bypass on Monday.

According to police, four persons were killed and about 18 including children sustained injured when their coaster collided with a dumper near Abbas Cut, Northern Bypass, Gulshan-e-Maymar area.

The rescue services and police immediately rushed to the spot. The deceased and injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police were further investigating the incident.

