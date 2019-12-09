Four Killed, Six Injured In Harnai Tractor-trolley Mishap
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 09:21 PM
At least four persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in tractor-trolley accident that took place near Harnai, a district of Balochistan province, tv channels reported on Monday night
According to details, a tractor-trolley carrying some persons was passing through Harnai area when suddenly it fell down from a Zargon mountain which resulted in killing of four persons on the spot. The injured were shited to a nearby hospital.