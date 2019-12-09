Four killed, six injured in Harnai tractor-trolley mishap

At least four persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in tractor-trolley accident that took place near Harnai, a district of Balochistan province, tv channels reported on Monday night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :At least four persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in tractor-trolley accident that took place near Harnai , a district of Balochistan province, tv channels reported on Monday night.

According to details, a tractor-trolley carrying some persons was passing through Harnai area when suddenly it fell down from a Zargon mountain which resulted in killing of four persons on the spot. The injured were shited to a nearby hospital.