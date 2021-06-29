Four killed, six injured in Landikotal blast

Four persons including three children and a woman were killed while six others injured when a device exploded in a house at Landikotal area of Khyber district on Tuesday, the police said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Four persons including three children and a woman were killed while six others injured when a device exploded in a house at Landikotal area of Khyber district on Tuesday, the police said.

The blast occurred near check-post Charwazgai where a house was partially damaged due to the blast.

The police and law enforcement agencies rushed to the site and cordoned off the area. The bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in the blast .

In a condolence message, he prayed for early recovery of the injured and rest of departed souls in eternal peace. He said that the whole nation stood with bereaved families.