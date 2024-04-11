Four killed, ten others injured in road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) At least four people were killed on the spot while ten others injured in a road accident when a fast moving car hit the bus in Faisalabad's city on Thursday.

According to details, rescue officials said that the accident occurred in Dajkot's road of Faisalabad, as the result of accident, the dead bodies and injured persons shifted to nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and further investigation was underway.