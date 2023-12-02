Open Menu

Four Killed, Three Hurt In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) At least four persons including two women were killed while three others sustained injuries after mini van and passenger bus collided due to tyre burst near Bangla Morr Jalal Pur road early Saturday morning.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger bus was suddenly collided with a Shujabad bound mini Bolan vehicle and a tractor trolley due to the tyre burst.

As a result, four persons were died on the spot while three others including a minor kid sustained serious injuries.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Shujabad.

The deceased were identified as Aqeela Bibi w/o Abdul Rahman, Munir Ahmad s/o Manzoor Ahmad, Bushra w/o Asad Qurban and Qurban Ali s/o Shabbir Ahmad while the injured included Kashif, Shaheen Bibi and Qamar.

The police concerned was busy in investigation into the incident.

APP/sak

1250 hrs

