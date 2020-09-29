Four Killed, Three Injured In Cylinder Blast In Mardan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Four persons were killed and three were injured in a gas cylinder blast at Shahidan bazaar in Mardan on Tuesday.
The spokesperson of Rescue 1122 said that the blast occurred when the gas cylinder of a Raksha went off, as a result of four persons were killed and three injured.
Two children and an old man were also died in the incident.