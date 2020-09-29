UrduPoint.com
Four Killed, Three Injured In Cylinder Blast In Mardan

Tue 29th September 2020 | 09:34 PM

Four killed, three injured in cylinder blast in Mardan

Four persons were killed and three were injured in a gas cylinder blast at Shahidan bazaar in Mardan on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Four persons were killed and three were injured in a gas cylinder blast at Shahidan bazaar in Mardan on Tuesday.

The spokesperson of Rescue 1122 said that the blast occurred when the gas cylinder of a Raksha went off, as a result of four persons were killed and three injured.

Two children and an old man were also died in the incident.

The injured were rushed to nearby Hospital in Mardan.

More Stories From Pakistan

