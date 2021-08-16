Four killed, three injured in firing at Dalazak Road

At least three people were killed while three other sustained injuries when an armed group opened fire on their rivals near Chaabyan Chowk, Dalazak Road here Monday, said an official of Edhi Foundation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :At least three people were killed while three other sustained injuries when an armed group opened fire on their rivals near Chaabyan Chowk, Dalazak Road here Monday, said an official of Edhi Foundation.

Those who killed were identified as Umer Sher, Inayat Khan, Abdul Wahab and Khan Sher while three pedestrians named Khurshid, Abul Sattar and Bilal were also injured in the firing. The bodies among injured were rushed to hospital by volunteers of the Edhi Foundation.

The reason behind the killing was to ascertain an old enmity.

Police have also reached the spot and raided the houses of the killers who managed to flee away. However, police recovered arms and ammunition from their houses.