Four Killed, Three Injured In Jirga Firing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 12:50 PM
Four persons were killed and three injured in a firing erupted during a jirga at Lower Dir on late Friday night
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) Four persons were killed and three injured in a firing erupted during a jirga at Lower Dir on late Friday night.
According to police, the incident happened in Gosam area within limits of Munda Police Station.
Firing started between two rivals groups during a jirga that left four dead and three injured. The killed that were reported to be from same family included father, son and two grandsons.
The cause of the incident was a monetary dispute. Probe has been launched into the incident.