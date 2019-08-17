Four killed, three injured in jirga firing

(@FahadShabbir)

Four persons were killed and three injured in a firing erupted during a jirga at Lower Dir on late Friday night

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) Four persons were killed and three injured in a firing erupted during a jirga at Lower Dir on late Friday night.

According to police, the incident happened in Gosam area within limits of Munda Police Station.

Firing started between two rivals groups during a jirga that left four dead and three injured. The killed that were reported to be from same family included father, son and two grandsons.

The cause of the incident was a monetary dispute. Probe has been launched into the incident.