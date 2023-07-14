Four Killed, Three Injured In Kashmore Firing
Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 10:50 PM
KASHMORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :At least four persons were killed and three other sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Gaimalpur area of Kashmore, police and tv Channels reported on Friday.
According to details, two groups opened fire on each other for settling a dispute over a tractor, resulting in the killing of four persons on the spot.
The three other persons were also injured in the same incident. The police rushed to the site and started investigations.