Four Killed, Three Injured In Kashmore Firing

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Four killed, three injured in Kashmore firing

At least four persons were killed and three other sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Gaimalpur area of Kashmore, police and tv Channels reported on Friday

KASHMORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :At least four persons were killed and three other sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Gaimalpur area of Kashmore, police and tv Channels reported on Friday.

According to details, two groups opened fire on each other for settling a dispute over a tractor, resulting in the killing of four persons on the spot.

The three other persons were also injured in the same incident. The police rushed to the site and started investigations.

