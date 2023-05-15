Four killed, three injured in Kohat firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :At least four persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in an exchange of fire between two groups that took place near Dera Adamkhail area of Kohat district, Political Tehsildar reported on Monday.

According to details, two groups opened fire on each other over the coal-mine demarcation issue.

As a result of the firing, four persons died on the spot.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Law enforcement agencies reached the site.

Further investigations are underway.