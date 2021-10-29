Four killed, three injured in Muzaffarabad Jeep accident

At least four persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in a Jeep accident that took place near Patika, an area located in Muzaffarabad district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Police reported on Friday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :At least four persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in a Jeep accident that took place near Patika, an area located in Muzaffarabad district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Police reported on Friday.

According to details, a Jeep carrying passengers was passing through Patika when it plunged into a deep ditch. As a result, four persons died on the spot and three others got injured. The injured were being shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.