Four killed, three injured in Peshawar firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Four persons were killed and three others sustained injuries on Monday in a firing incident near Shahpur police station of district Peshawar.

According to the police, a group of people barged into a house and opened firing on rival party to settle old dispute.

As a result of firing, four persons died on the spot.

Three passers-by also received bullet injuries.

Police reached the spot and recovered the weapons from a house left by the culprits.

The search operation is continuing to arrest the criminals but no success was made till the filling of this report.