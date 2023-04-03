Four killed, three injured in rain-related incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Four persons were killed and three injured were reported during this spell of rains, said Rescue 1122 on Monday.

The spokesman of rescue 1122 said that four persons were killed including two women and a child rain-related incidents.

The roof collapse incidents occurred in Peshawar, Swat and Bajaur in which four persons were killed and three injured were reported.