Four killed, three injured in road accident

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Four passengers were killed and three others sustained injuries on Tuesday when a coaster traveling from Gilgit to Rawalpindi overturned after slipping on Hazara Motorway at Hathi Maira Mansehra.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, four passengers who lost their lives in the incident were identified as Abdullah, Shafqatullah, Bakhtullah and Muhammad Farooq while several others were injured including Barkat, Fida and Sakhawat.

The rescue medical team provided first aid to both the deceased and the injured at the site before shifting them to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra for further treatment.