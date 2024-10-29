Open Menu

Four Killed, Three Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Four killed, three injured in road accident

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Four passengers were killed and three others sustained injuries on Tuesday when a coaster traveling from Gilgit to Rawalpindi overturned after slipping on Hazara Motorway at Hathi Maira Mansehra.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, four passengers who lost their lives in the incident were identified as Abdullah, Shafqatullah, Bakhtullah and Muhammad Farooq while several others were injured including Barkat, Fida and Sakhawat.

The rescue medical team provided first aid to both the deceased and the injured at the site before shifting them to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra for further treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Motorway Mansehra Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi SITE Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

2 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

12 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

12 hours ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

12 hours ago
 957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-rel ..

957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year

12 hours ago
 Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for ..

Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control

12 hours ago
Death sentence awarded to four cops

Death sentence awarded to four cops

12 hours ago
 PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its ..

PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance

12 hours ago
 CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

12 hours ago
 Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

12 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

12 hours ago
 Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for re ..

Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan