Four Killed, Three Injured In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 11:40 AM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Four passengers were killed and three others sustained injuries on Tuesday when a coaster traveling from Gilgit to Rawalpindi overturned after slipping on Hazara Motorway at Hathi Maira Mansehra.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, four passengers who lost their lives in the incident were identified as Abdullah, Shafqatullah, Bakhtullah and Muhammad Farooq while several others were injured including Barkat, Fida and Sakhawat.
The rescue medical team provided first aid to both the deceased and the injured at the site before shifting them to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra for further treatment.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..
957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year
Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control
Death sentence awarded to four cops
PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance
CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five-day Polio campaign launched in Mansehra1 minute ago
-
IRSA releases 114,700 cusecs water1 minute ago
-
PM Shehbaz departs for a two-day Saudi visit to attend FII conference2 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches 17th relief consignment for Palestine, Lebanon2 minutes ago
-
NA session starts2 minutes ago
-
SSP, DC Hyderabad Inaugurates anti-polio campaign11 hours ago
-
PPP celebrates passage of 26th amendment in Hyderabad11 hours ago
-
Rains, gusty winds likely: PMD11 hours ago
-
SIU arrests drug peddlers, illegal arms dealers11 hours ago
-
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra12 hours ago
-
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan12 hours ago
-
957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year12 hours ago