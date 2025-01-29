Four Killed, Three Injured In Tragic Road Accident Near Manjhand
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 08:48 PM
A devastating collision between a passenger coach and a car on the Indus Highway near Manjhand claimed the lives of four people and left three injured, sources confirmed
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A devastating collision between a passenger coach and a car on the Indus Highway near Manjhand claimed the lives of four people and left three injured, sources confirmed.
According to reports, the accident occurred when the two vehicles collided due to over speeding and reckless overtaking on Indus Highway near Manjhand.
Four people died, while three others sustained injuries.
Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital.
The deceased were identified as Shoukat Jatoi, Eidan Jatoi, Abdul Aziz Jatoi and Ali Sher, while Ali Dost Jatoi, Munawar and Noor Nabi were reported as injured, two injured were in critical condition.
The passenger coach was traveling from Peshawar to Karachi, while the car was heading from Karachi to Larkana.
The police had taken the vehicles into custody and launched an investigation.
Recent Stories
SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20
Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arab Health 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in ..
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 20 ..
Khawaja, Smith tons power Australia to 330-2 in first Test
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan ..
IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign agains ..
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcomin ..
OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 2011 minutes ago
-
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in Upper Hazara25 minutes ago
-
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 2025-2625 minutes ago
-
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party52 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan and Ireland25 minutes ago
-
IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign against judge25 minutes ago
-
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcoming events24 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring Road project41 minutes ago
-
Five injured in Karachi road accident41 minutes ago
-
CM to establish PSPA to counter illegal housing societies41 minutes ago
-
Envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Malta present credentials to President Zardari41 minutes ago
-
27 years imprisonment awarded to female drug trafficker5 minutes ago