Four killed, three Injured in tragic road accident near Manjhand

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A devastating collision between a passenger coach and a car on the Indus Highway near Manjhand claimed the lives of four people and left three injured, sources confirmed.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the two vehicles collided due to over speeding and reckless overtaking on Indus Highway near Manjhand.

Four people died, while three others sustained injuries.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital.

The deceased were identified as Shoukat Jatoi, Eidan Jatoi, Abdul Aziz Jatoi and Ali Sher, while Ali Dost Jatoi, Munawar and Noor Nabi were reported as injured, two injured were in critical condition.

The passenger coach was traveling from Peshawar to Karachi, while the car was heading from Karachi to Larkana.

The police had taken the vehicles into custody and launched an investigation.