Four Killed, Three Wounded In Road Mishap

Sat 25th April 2020 | 01:52 PM

Four killed, three wounded in road mishap

Four persons including a girl were killed while three others suffered injuries due to collision between a private ambulance and truck near 8-chak Motorway M-4 here on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Four persons including a girl were killed while three others suffered injuries due to collision between a private ambulance and truck near 8-chak Motorway M-4 here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a private ambulance was going to Mansehra from Karachi.

The deceased were identified as Fari Din s/o Gul Shan, Laiba d/o Najeeb, Shabbir s/o Rasool Khan while one was not identified yet.

The injured were Idrees s/o Fari Din, Jameela w/o Fari Din and Abid s/o Fari Din sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to civil hospital.

