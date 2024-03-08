Four killed, two hurt in various road mishaps

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) At least four persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in three separate traffic accidents in Burewala on Friday.

According to details, an over speeding car went uncontrolled and collided with a tree while saving a motorcyclist near Khadar canal in which two persons named Haji Nadeem Khan Doltana and Waheed Khan resident of Badh Ghulam died while two others Liaqat Ali and Ashiq sustained injuries.

A labourer named Abid Hussain Bota resident of Marzi Pura died after a car hit him mear Jamlera road.

In another incident, tractor trolley ran over a motorcyclist Zohaib Siddiq near 505/EB and he died on the spot.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital.

APP/aaj-sak