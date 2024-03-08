Four Killed, Two Hurt In Various Road Mishaps
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) At least four persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in three separate traffic accidents in Burewala on Friday.
According to details, an over speeding car went uncontrolled and collided with a tree while saving a motorcyclist near Khadar canal in which two persons named Haji Nadeem Khan Doltana and Waheed Khan resident of Badh Ghulam died while two others Liaqat Ali and Ashiq sustained injuries.
A labourer named Abid Hussain Bota resident of Marzi Pura died after a car hit him mear Jamlera road.
In another incident, tractor trolley ran over a motorcyclist Zohaib Siddiq near 505/EB and he died on the spot.
The bodies and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital.
APP/aaj-sak
Recent Stories
FBR hikes sales tax for 25 per cent on locally manufactured cars
TECNO Pakistan garners attention with its upcoming AI and AR flagship products s ..
Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental health neglect
Azfar Ahsan calls on Saudi Investment Minister to Discuss Matters of Mutual Inte ..
This Women’s day myco.io and dove Pakistan team up to present “Her Right To ..
PCB to appoint permanent security officer for national team
PM announces compensation package for rain-hit people of AJK
IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another economic assessment
International Women’s Day being observed today
Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC CJ
United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sadiq Sanjrani, Zaffar Zehri, Muhammad Khan Lehr took oath as MPAs7 minutes ago
-
'Women are real architects of society'7 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured in road mishap7 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on Nowshera, Balakot grids notified17 minutes ago
-
Hindus celebrate Shivratri at Katas Raj temple17 minutes ago
-
NICVD honored with 16th Corporate Social Responsibility Awards-202427 minutes ago
-
FBR hikes sales tax for 25 per cent on locally manufactured cars31 minutes ago
-
Women serving in police source of pride: CCPO57 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against profiteers in Tank57 minutes ago
-
CCPO reviews performance of Iqbal Town,City divisions57 minutes ago
-
Tributes paid to resilient Kashmiri women57 minutes ago
-
All roads to different valleys opened for traffic after snowfall in Chitral1 hour ago