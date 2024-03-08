Open Menu

Four Killed, Two Hurt In Various Road Mishaps

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Four killed, two hurt in various road mishaps

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) At least four persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in three separate traffic accidents in Burewala on Friday.

According to details, an over speeding car went uncontrolled and collided with a tree while saving a motorcyclist near Khadar canal in which two persons named Haji Nadeem Khan Doltana and Waheed Khan resident of Badh Ghulam died while two others Liaqat Ali and Ashiq sustained injuries.

A labourer named Abid Hussain Bota resident of Marzi Pura died after a car hit him mear Jamlera road.

In another incident, tractor trolley ran over a motorcyclist Zohaib Siddiq near 505/EB and he died on the spot.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital.

APP/aaj-sak

Related Topics

Injured Road Car Died Traffic Burewala

Recent Stories

FBR hikes sales tax for 25 per cent on locally man ..

FBR hikes sales tax for 25 per cent on locally manufactured cars

31 minutes ago
 TECNO Pakistan garners attention with its upcoming ..

TECNO Pakistan garners attention with its upcoming AI and AR flagship products s ..

1 hour ago
 Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental ..

Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental health neglect

2 hours ago
 Azfar Ahsan calls on Saudi Investment Minister to ..

Azfar Ahsan calls on Saudi Investment Minister to Discuss Matters of Mutual Inte ..

2 hours ago
 This Women’s day myco.io and dove Pakistan team ..

This Women’s day myco.io and dove Pakistan team up to present “Her Right To ..

2 hours ago
 PCB to appoint permanent security officer for nati ..

PCB to appoint permanent security officer for national team

4 hours ago
PM announces compensation package for rain-hit peo ..

PM announces compensation package for rain-hit people of AJK

4 hours ago
 IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another e ..

IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another economic assessment

4 hours ago
 International Women’s Day being observed today

International Women’s Day being observed today

4 hours ago
 Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC ..

Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC CJ

5 hours ago
 United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exch ..

United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood

6 hours ago
 PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJ ..

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan